Assemble the perfect video montage for your loved one — and let Tribute do all the work

Let’s just call the tribute video what it is — the most surefire way to elicit feels ever. Whether it’s an athlete retiring, a celebrity being honored or your kid doing…well, virtually anything, all it takes is the right music and some artful editing to start amping up the waterworks pretty darn quick.

But while the response is all but universally Pavlovian, it takes some work to lovingly craft a video that encapsulates someone’s life or work. And if you’ve ever sat down to try to put one together yourself, you realize mighty fast that it’s a lot tougher than it looks.

Just like anything else, you need to know the rules if you want to assemble a video that reaches down into your viewer’s soul and rattles those tear ducts. Fortunately, Tribute Video Montage has worked out those rules — and now, you can take advantage of their expertise and let them help you put together your own ugly-cry-worthy video in a fraction of the time it would take you on your own.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to Tribute’s DIY Plan service is only $29.99, a 90 percent savings off the regular price.

To create a loving Tribute video for a special someone, all you have to do is submit the email addresses for all the people you want to see toasting your video subject. Tribute then emails all those potential contributors and lets them know how to shoot and submit a short segment to be included in the video.

With all those videos locked down, Tribute puts everything together, lovingly assembling a professional-grade video tribute. If you want to make any changes, the Tribute video editing software makes that easy to do, even if you have no previous editing experience. After you give your seal of approval, you can then download a hi-def copy to send to or play for your honoree.

Tribute has already crafted over half a million video montages — and they claim over 80 percent spark “tears of joy.” We can’t guarantee those results, but you have to admit…even for the most stoic dad or grandfather, you have to think you’ve got a good shot.

Right now, access to Tribute’s array of features is available for just $29.99 for the DIY Plan. Of course, if you’re entirely uncomfortable with editing yourself, you could go for the Concierge Plan ($64.99, 34 percent off), which tasks one of Tribute’s concierge editors to manage your campaign and compile all of your footage into the final Tribute video.

