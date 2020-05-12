This training will have you ready to land Cisco’s most respected network certifications.

TLDR: You’ll be ready to pass Cisco’s most important certification exams with the training in The Premium Cisco CCNA and CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle.

Has your company IT team ever employed a business translator? How about a network guardian? Or maybe a network detective?

Probably not, but according to Cisco, that day may not be too far away. In their 2020 Global Networking Trends Report, the hardware and software giant projected into the future of networking, even speculating on a handful of new IT roles that may develop soon. Cisco says the new jobs will likely be hybrid posts that better service the link between commerce and technology.

And as the undisputed leader in network technology, if any company is in the position to speculate accurately about what’s ahead for business communications, it’s Cisco. Their certifications remain the industry benchmark — and you can get the training to earn their highest honors with The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle ($34.93, over 90 percent off from NTW Deals).

This collection features seven courses and almost 100 hours of training in disciplines that will help you pass Cisco’s highly touted CCNA and CCNP certifications.

Earlier this year, Cisco consolidated several of their specialized certification exams into one uber-test — and here, you get two courses especially focused on helping you pass the valuable Cisco CCNA 200-301 exam.

With Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp and New Cisco CCNA (200-301) Volume 1: The Complete Course, you’ll have a roadmap for passing the test, including how routing and switching technologies work in real-world environments along with hands-on lab exercises to constantly check your understanding and build your configuration and troubleshooting skills.

Further courses explore other certification areas, like learning the routing and switching protocols for the CCNP T-Shoot (300-135) exam; or the network and infrastructure fundamentals to pass the new CCNA R/S (200-125) test.

Finally, students will also explore training to understand the hybrid-distance-vector routing protocol EIGRP; the fundamentals of Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS); and the advanced routing, switching, troubleshooting, and security that will help you in preparing for the CCNP Enterprise certification exam.

Each course is a $199 value, but together in this package, they’re all on sale for just $34.93, less than $5 each.

Prices are subject to change.