Webinars are a marketing essential in 2020—here’s why

TLDR: Add webinars to your startup’s marketing strategy with the video conferencing abilities and useful features of Vidthere, now only $49.99.

With the surge in video content on the web over the past decade, it’s probably no surprise that video has become a hugely critical piece in devising any marketing strategy. What may surprise you, however, is how astoundingly effective the simple webinar is over other video methods today.

A resounding 73 percent of marketing and sales leaders say webinars are one of the best ways to amass quality leads that may actually translate into sales. And since the average webinar attendee watches over 61 minutes, you’re talking about an engaged and invested audience.

If you’re launching a startup or trying to maximize your business reach in a whole new direction, you need to seriously consider the webinar route. And with a lifetime subscription to Vidthere Live Meetings and Webinairs ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll have access to a simple, intuitive communications platform crafted just for video conferencing and webinars.

With Vidthere, you’ll instantly have the tools to engage your video-hungry audience with all the functionality and performance a 2020 audience demands.

Unlike competitors, Vidthere’s web-based system means users won’t have to download and install extra software on their computers or devices to take part. For users, they get no-lag, high-quality video as well as a powerful chat feature offering quick and simple engagement with presenters.

And if you’re responsible for organizing meetings or webinars, Vidthere makes the whole process incredibly easy. Events can hold up to 30 participants with an unlimited number of viewers, and you can use a variety of modes to present your information, including screen sharing, video-in-video presentation, a whiteboard mode and more.

Visitors can either join a webinar live as it happens or check in with a recording of the whole webinar that gets archived automatically. That feature also allows presenters to time-shift, pre-recording a webinar to be published at any time so anyone and everyone will have access when it suits each viewer.

The Vidthere live meeting and webinar features are a $1,000 value, but with this offer, a lifetime of access is only $49.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.