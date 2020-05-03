AWS-ready jobs earn $104K a year. This training can help you get one of those jobs.

TLDR: The 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle includes all the background to get familiar with the Amazon Web Services platform to launch a new IT career.

If you’re currently unemployed and looking to join an industry surging while so many others are struggling, look no further than the cloud. With the crush of remote workers and greater decentralization than ever before, cloud-based services are growing at an even faster pace now than the already breakneck growth rate happening before COVID-19.

In fact, Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s largest cloud services provider, are currently looking to fill over 14,000 job openings to keep up with all the demand. With a commanding market share and business still booming, it’s easy to see why learning how to operate in the AWS environment is such a valuable skill — not to mention that AWS-related jobs command an average salary of over $104,000 a year.

With the training in The 2020 Ultimate AWS Certification Training Bundle, you can earn the baseline knowledge to get hired in this exploding job sector and seriously advance your cloud-based career. Right now, the collection is on sale at almost 80 percent off, just $59.99 from TNW Deals.

This package covering six courses with nearly 90 hours of content is a 360-degree look at everything it takes to lead a company’s successful digital operations on the AWS platform.

It all starts with AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner training, an introductory course designed to show off all the services under the AWS umbrella. From basic cloud concepts to security to architecture to support, first-time cloud users will get a firm grasp on what it takes to use all the tools AWS makes available.

From there, the training only expands, including in-depth study of how to create scalable apps in AWS (AWS Certified Developer), using AWS tools to collect, store, process, and analyze big data sets (AWS Certified Big Data), and even some of the intricate work needed to create an environment to build out all the processes a company needs to expand and grow (AWS Certified DevOps Engineer).

There’s even advanced instruction in administering AWS operations, including AWS Certified SysOps Administrator and AWS Certified Solutions Architect courses.

These courses also get students ready to take and pass many AWS certification exams, important qualifications for getting hired in any AWS-driven business.

