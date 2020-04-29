This mega-bundle can get any new entrepreneur up to speed on digital marketing 

TLDR: The 14 courses in The 2020 Complete Digital Marketing for Beginners Bundle explore social platforms, SEO, email marketing, content creation, sales and more.

Over the past 20 years, digital marketing has surged from a lazy river to a freakin’ ocean, spreading out in innumerable directions. Even if you’re focused on SEO, content distribution, ad servicing, email contacts and social platforms, there are still a dozen other venues that need to be addressed to keep an organization’s digital efforts optimized and running smoothly.

And if you want to do the job right, you can’t sleep on any of those avenues.

The Complete Digital Marketing for Beginners Bundle ($44.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) is a smart place to start for anyone ready to tackle the full gamut of what commerce in 2020 on the web really looks like.

This training collection is huge, featuring 14 courses packed with over 100 hours of targeted instruction.

Since sales are at the core of all marketing, the Sales and Negotiation Skills: Selling Masterclass 2020 course sets the stage. After that, you can dive into other key digital areas like how to generate content like blogging around your brand (Content Marketing Masterclass: Create Content That Sells and Blogging Masterclass: How to Build a Successful Blog), how to launch an effective email sales campaign (The Complete MailChimp Email Marketing Course) and how to create web buzz and traffic through search engine optimization (SEO + Local SEO: Get More Customers from Google Search and SEO 2020: The Complete WordPress SEO Blueprint).

Of course, the power of social media can’t be left out of the equation, so this package also includes courses covering how to reach audiences on 10 of the most impactful platforms around as well as focused looks at Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and even emerging social power TikTok. There are also side excursions to more deeply explore leveraging the power of Amazon and eBay competitor Mercari as well as the freelance hub Fiverr.

All this coursework would regularly cost you almost $2,800 to learn it all, but in addition to the already slashed price of $74.99, there’s an added $35 price drop in effect right now, bringing the total to only $34.99 for all these courses.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Tech experts share strategies for the current crisis at TNW Couch Conferences