Apple Airpods Pro are just the accessory for our new work-from-home lifestyle.

TLDR: With active noise cancellation, epic sound and a host of Apple-centric features, the Airpods Pro are perfect for making the home office really feel like the office.

Trying to get work done in your house is never as simple as it seems. When you’re in the office, your focus is usually centered on the job, so staying on task and reaching goals comes naturally. But when you’re working from home, all those attention-grabbers are just within arm’s reach. Whether it’s a TV show or a hobby or the rest of your family just a few feet away, remaining locked in on your work and only your work isn’t always as easy as it sounds.

And speaking of sounds, auditory aids can be a perfect means of keeping the mind directed. Just like blinders on a horse, restricting outside noise that pulls your attention away can be just the trick to avoid falling prey to temptation.

The Apple Airpods Pro ($249 from TNW Deals) could well be your answer.

Three and a half years after their debut, the Airpods are the world’s most popular wireless headphones. But unless you’ve checked out the new Airpods Pro, you haven’t really sampled the strides Apple has made in the premium audio race, delivering custom-built high-excursion, low-distortion drivers offering powerful bass that puts the Pros on par with earbuds from Bose, Sony and more.

The best new feature of the Airpods Pro is also the one that’ll win friends from those working-from-home types — active noise cancellation technology. With noise cancellation, the Airpods Pro blocks out all the outside noise in your environment, allowing you to focus on what you’re listening to. Or if you don’t need that much focus, you can flip to transparency mode and let the outside world seep in.

The Airpods Pro were also completely redesigned for comfort, coming with three different flexible silicone tips to optimize both sound quality and noise cancellation.

Of course, it’s an Apple product, so the Airpods Pro sync easily with Siri, allowing you to receive messages and have them read aloud right through your AirPods.

The force sensor controls on the stem have also received a big makeover, allowing you to easily control music and calls, switch between Active Noise Cancellation modes and more.

Right now, you can enjoy Apple’s best headphones ever and some extra focus on the job for just $249.

Prices are subject to change.