QuickBooks is still the gold standard for small business accounting. Learn how it’s done now.

TLDR: The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper training offers full accounting training for novice and expert QuickBooks users alike.

Basic accounting seldom turns out to be quite so basic. If you’re handling the books for a tiny operation, then maybe all you need is a pen and a few simple balance sheets. But it doesn’t require much growth, either in volume or staffing or vendors, before you have to start considering exactly how you’re tracking revenue, expenses, invoices, bills and more.

And if your business grows, when do you begin stepping up to automated processing or payroll services or inventory management features? And does your current accounting method mesh with those extra services?

A lot of questions, for sure. Thankfully, QuickBooks by Intuit has been handling the needs of small to medium-sized businesses since the days personal computers first became a thing. Today, you can still learn all the tricks to using this warhorse app for all your company’s accounting services with The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: Beginner to Bookkeeper ($30, 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

With this bundle, you get over 13 hours of in-depth training in a pair of QuickBooks’ most popular 2020 editions: QuickBooks Pro 2020 and QuickBooks Online 2020.

In just a few hours, the QuickBooks Pro 2020 course can take a QuickBooks novice and get them performing like a confident bookkeeper. The training is hugely beginner-friendly, examining all the basic dashboards and operations for navigating the program. Then once you’ve got the controls down, your training segues into all the steps needed to get all of a business’ financials safely accounted for and monitored via QuickBooks Pro. From set-up through payroll and payroll tax processing to invoicing bill payments and purchase orders, students learn all they need to whip a company’s books into perfect shape.

Meanwhile, if you do your accounting via the cloud-based QuickBooks Online, you’re dealing with a very different program than the traditional QuickBooks desktop software. So the QuickBooks Online 2020 course is geared to those users, including dozens of lessons to offer a firm grounding in using the Online version as neatly and efficiently. Like the previous course, this one also starts at the beginning, giving users a fully-rounded experience from the fundamentals up through expert-level tricks that utilize all of QuickBooks’ best advanced features.

And with both programs, you’ll learn how to compile insightful financial reports to track the economic health of your business at a glance.

Each course is a $150 value, but with this limited time offer, you can get both for only $30.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Our future is in the cloud — and this AWS Cloud Bootcamp can get you ready for it.