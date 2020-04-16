Starting a successful podcast can be on your quarantine to-do list. Here’s how to get it done.

TLDR: From delivery to technical expertise to marketing, the Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast course collection can launch your media star.

Movies and sports have effectively stopped. TV is grinding to a halt. Soon, one of the only forms of entertainment still flowing into American homes regularly may be the humble podcast.

And in case you’re still laboring under the delusion that podcasts are only created by glory hounds and conspiracy theorists, you’re behind the curve. In fact, three out of every four Americans from 25 to 54 years old listen to a podcast at least once a month.

Meanwhile, successful podcasts, some generating more than $1 million a year, have shown how a good idea and an entertaining product can be turned into real money. The roadmap to kickstarting your own podcast success story can start with The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle. Right now, it’s hundreds off the regular price, just $44.99 from TNW Deals.

Over nine courses with nearly 40 hours of content, you’ll attack podcasting from all angles. The groundwork to understanding the medium starts with basics in Start Your Own Podcast and The Podcast Masterclass. And since the technical questions are likely high on the list of most first-time podcasters, the Podcasting in 24 Hours: Setup, Record & Podcast in 1 Day details the right equipment to use, while the Music Production in Logic Pro X: Audio Mixing for Podcasts explains how to edit and mix a podcast that sounds as good as any podcast anywhere.

Since not everybody was born with a gift for oration, The Complete Presentation and Public Speaking Course uses famous speeches and presentation tips to help improve delivery and hold audience attention. Meanwhile, students learn how to be relatable and authentic by Putting Yourself Out There, while tactics for scoring those big guests you want get a close look in Podcasting 101: How to Interview Your Heroes Online.

You also get The Mind Mapping Mastery Course to help sharpen your recall so all the critical details you need to say are right there on the top of your mind when you need them. And since nothing catches on these days without a healthy push from social media, the Social Media Marketing: Content Marketing Masterclass 2020 course explains audience building in the social sphere.

This package is years of podcasting know-how, boiled down to 10 courses. Each course is a $200 value separately, but you can get the whole collection now for only $44.99.



