Projects don’t have to bring a company to its knees. Learn how to tackle even the toughest assignments with this training

If you thought being a project management guru was a tough task before, consider what it takes to see an enterprise through to a successful conclusion in our current business environment.

Never mind all the logistical hurdles and resource questions and timeline issues any major project faces right now. But can you corral an entire supply line and distribution chain into place when every single one of those co-workers and stakeholders are all working in separate locations?

An experienced project manager will likely tell you it’s no problem. Because when you follow training methods like those examined in The Project Manager’s Essential Certification Bundle ft. Scrum, Agile and PMP ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), all those scattered moving parts still remain on the same basic procedural page.

This package features 10 courses that break down some of the most popular project management methodologies used in today’s business development arena. By knowing the pros and cons of each method, you can not only determine which one fits best with your specific project, but also get the training to earn both Agile and PMP certification, two of the most useful project management qualifiers around.

Since it’s always best to use the right tool for the right job, courses here go in depth to unlock secrets of each process. Courses like The Complete Jira Agile Project Management Course, The Complete Agile Scrum Product Owner Masterclass, and Product Management: Agile Requirements using Product Backlog give new users a sense of how to use Agile and its most popular offshoot approach Scrum.

Centered around short burst sprints to create a constantly cycling schedule of deliverables and feedback, you’ll learn how to assemble team members, structure timelines and constantly monitor the entire development process to deliver the best results on time and on budget.

Meanwhile, PMP methodologies lean on a more rigid and more traditional planning, development and testing phase framework, an approach also covered here. As is Kanban, which tasks managers to focus on providing value by eliminating waste throughout the process.

And since all of these methods require a lot of mental gymnastics to stay on top of it all, the course Super Memory Essentials: Develop A Perfect Memory can help anyone develop simple secrets to help instantly recall important details, names, dates and more.

Once you’re done, a pair of courses center around getting students ready to pass both Agile Scrum and PMP certification exams.

Even entry-level project managers can expect a salary of around $90,000 a year, so this $49.99 package of training could immediately start paying for itself.

