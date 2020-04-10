Python is a tool you need in your developer skillset, and this 6-course package can be your introduction. ...

TLDR: Python is one of the coding languages any programmer needs to know, so the Coding with Python Ultimate Training can be the guidebook for anyone to help pick it up quickly.

Working from home is great for convenience, but with so many potential distractions, it isn’t always the best for productivity. So if you’re going to spend all this time at home learning something new, it stands to reason you not only want to develop a skill that’s useful, but also one that isn’t overly complicated that you can process fairly quickly.

Many developers will tell you that description fits Python programming to a T. Python is versatile, straight-forward and about as simple to learn as one of the world’s most powerful coding languages could ever hope to be.

Right now is the perfect time to understand Python and all its applications with the training in the Coding with Python: The Ultimate Training for Aspiring Developers Bundle. It’s currently $49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals.

Over six courses including over 90 hours of instruction, you’ll dive into Python and get the full spectrum experience, everything from ground-level basics for the first timers, progressing all the way up to hands-on training with advanced Python coding techniques that can ultimately help you code to the language’s fullest potential.

The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing and Build 8 Python Web Apps start students the right way, introducing fundamental Python commands as you start working on actual real-life app projects like building a blog site with registration requirements as well as a web store price tracker.

A pair of courses covering REST APIs also delve into the mechanics of app construction using simple tools like Flask. Meanwhile, there’s also training in GIT to track any and all potential coding changes problems; and tactics for automating the testing on your Python builds to make sure you get everything right the first time.

The full collection of coursework usually retails for almost $700, but by getting in on this offer now, the entire package is available for only $49.99 while this deal lasts.



