Your smartphone is covered in germs — and this portable sterilizer kills them all in minutes.

TLDR: The efficient, ultra-portable UV Shield bathes your phone in sterilizing ultraviolet light for a deep cleaning anytime.

Your smartphone may be smart…but it’s also disgusting. It’s not your fault though. You’re a human being. It comes with the territory.

Your phone is covered with over 25,000 bacteria per square inch. That’s more contaminant matter than you’d find in the same space on a toilet seat, a kitchen counter, a pet food dish, a checkout screen and a doorknob — combined.

And yes, COVID-19 can live on your phone plenty long enough to get right up next to your face during your next call. That’s why having a line of defense like the intelliARMOR UV Shield Portable Smart Phone Sanitizer ($49.99, $10 off right now from TNW Deals) has never been more important.

About the size of an old-school video cassette, the UV Shield is a USB-powered and ultra-portable deep cleaning for your phone in a matter of minutes. Just open up the case, insert any phone under 6.5 inches long, close the door, push the button and the UV Shield starts blasting your phone with a germ-killing barrage of ultraviolet light. And the UVC works, with sessions of 5, 10 or 15 minutes each accounting for all the time needed to swab a phone of all those microscopic nasties.

Just plug it into any USB charging device and your UV Shield is ready to go — and it’s not just for phones.

Sure, phones are among the gritty and grimiest of objects, but the UV Shield works with anything that will fit inside its sturdy frame. Any small personal items like car keys, jewelry, earbuds, watches, even pacifiers and dog toys are fair game for a thorough UV bath.

Weighing just over half a pound, the UV Shield is a great travel accessory, so no matter where you are, you’ll be ready to give your phone and any other handheld objects a full sanitizing burst anytime.

With the need for proper cleanliness never more vital, you can make sure one of your most endangering, just critical devices is only serving you — and not some pathogen.

Regularly $59.99, you can pick up the UV Shield for $10 off right now, only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.