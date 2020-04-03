WooCommerce is driving millions of online sales each day. Here’s how to get your piece of the action. ...

TLDR: For under $40, the Build Your Own Business with WordPress and WooCommerce Bundle is a step-by-step guide to getting any ecommerce business off the ground.

WooCommerce isn’t exactly the biggest name in tech. But two statistics can explain immediately why it’s a name you should know if you’ve ever considered opening a digital storefront. WordPress currently powers 35 percent of the world’s websites. And among those, 93 percent of online merchants — approximately 4 million — use WooCommerce as the plug-in driving their website sales.

With their dominating market shares, it’s easy to see how The Build Your Own Business with WordPress and WooCommerce Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you master everything a digital entrepreneur needs to know to open, manage and grow any online operation.

This training features 11 courses geared toward getting even first time WordPress users started, including four courses dedicated simply to understanding WordPress, site building and all the back-end steps needed to get a working website off the ground.

But if you want to sell on the web, you need mechanisms for updating stock, processing orders, gathering customer information and more — and that’s where WooCommerce comes in.

The Learn to Setup Your eCommerce Website Using WooCommerce and WordPress WooCommerce Complete courses lay out all the basics, outlining the steps for marketing products, creating shopping carts, setting up payment gateways and all the other steps for turning any website into an e-business.

Other courses go over using Elementor to make your own successful online sales funnels, creating your own membership-based WooCommerce sites and even hang your own shingle as a web developer who can build other business’ successful ecommerce sites.

On top of all that, the SEO 2020: The Complete WordPress SEO Blueprint course takes all your work to the next level, finding keywords and other site optimization methods to assure your site gets to the top of Google search results and land those potential customers.

Each course included in this expansive package is valued at $200, but by getting in on this complete collection now, all 11 courses are available now for just $39.99, less than $4 per course.

Prices are subject to change

Read next: SEC stalls 'anti-competitive' NYSE plan to sell super-fast connections to traders