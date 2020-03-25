Turn your self-imposed quarantine into a career-redefining opportunity with these courses

TLDR: Don’t waste all that time indoors. These 10 training packages can teach you an important skill with all this time on your hands.

There are only so many episodes of The Office and Housewives you can watch. Only so many hours of web surfing you can do. Only so many times you can check your email.

It’s gonna be a rough handful of weeks, folks. We better start deciding now on how all the inside time is going to be spent. For many, there’s no better use of all the free hours than to develop a long-considered — and hopefully, bankable — new skill.

Check out this collection of learning bundles that won’t just help fill the self-isolation hours, but might just help you chart a new career path once the world calms down again.

10. The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle – $29.99 (Orig. $300)

In this nine-course, 65-hour collection, learn everything there is to know about data organization in the most famous spreadsheet app in history. You’ll even learn tips for speeding up and even automating your most crucial Excel actions.

9. The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle – $38.99 (Orig. $699.90)

These 11 courses taught by industry veterans explore how to get started in a copywriting career, from writing persuasive copy to the common mistakes to avoid to using WordPress to advance your freelancing options.

8. The Complete 2020 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle – $39 (Orig. $1,839.99)

Azure is moving up fast on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) dominance in cloud servicing, so over 50 hours of training, you’ll get the basics on how to integrate, manage, secure and grow a network in the Microsoft environment and earn certification as an Azure pro.

7. The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle – $39.99 (Orig. $1,500)

Salesforce is the industry leader in helping businesses relate with their customers — and this 3-course, 46-hour collection will help you manage the system that manages customer relationships across your entire organization.

6. The 2020 All-in-One Data Scientist Mega Bundle – $39.99 (Orig. $6,000)

Everyone is trying to unlock the secrets hidden in all that business data — and with this top-to-bottom exploration of data science, you’ll learn how to gather and sort your information, how to analyze it for the facts you need and the tools to create data visualizations to help support your conclusions.

5. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle – $34 (Orig. $1,600)

Photoshop. Illustrator. Premiere. No creative professional shouldn’t have at least some experience with the most powerful package of digital creative resources anywhere — and this eight-course, 60-hour package will have you understanding images, web design, video, the works!

4. The Complete 2020 Google SEO & Growth Hacking Bundle – $25 (Orig. $1,275)

These seven courses unleash 44 hours of training to help you put your company at the top of Google search results. With growth hacking, branding strategies and proven marketing methods that also include social media training, you’ll have the skills to deliver your message right to the customers who need to hear it right where they live.

3. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription – $69.99 (Orig. $1,199.75)

Learning a new language opens up the world — and with this offer, you can select five language you want to know, then let Mondly’s program of AR technology, state of the art speech recognition and a host of cutting edge methods help you understand your new language faster without feeling like you’re stuck in a high-school language lab.

2. The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle – $45.99 (Orig. $2,699)

Project managers are among the most sought-after talent in the business world, so whether you adhere to PMP, Agile, Scrum — or even if you’ve never heard of those project management methodologies before — this monster 120-hour bundle of instruction will start breaking it all down.

1. The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle – $38.99 (Orig. $1,650)

This nine-course package explains all the skills you need to become a certified web developer, including both front-end and back-end disciplines. From learning to code with Python and C# to using servers and databases to crafting a great user experience, you’ll learn it all here.

Prices are subject to change.

