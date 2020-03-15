The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is tough to find right now — unless you win one from us!

TLDR: Want to check out Samsung’s new foldable phone that’s selling out around the globe? We’ll give you one — for free!

It’s official — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a hit. At least, if you go by the announcements following Samsung’s global boutique style limited rollout for the market’s most affordable folding phone model in decades. In fact, the ultra cool device capable of folding up even smaller than your traditional smartphone is sold out in virtually half the world with about 20 of the more than 40 countries where the device has debuted reporting no stock on hand, including the U.S.

Of course, no hot piece of tech is going to drop without TNW getting their hands on one. And like the uber-helpers that we are, we just want to turn around and give it to you. So if you want to see why CNN is calling the Flip “the best foldable smartphone,” just enter and win The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Giveaway and you can find out for yourself.

While packed with all kinds of the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy goodies you’d expect from one of their phones, everybody wants the Flip for the same reason: to check out that foldability. And on its headline feature, it really doesn’t disappoint.

With a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex glass display that supposedly stronger than plastic yet only about the width of a human hair, the entire phone folds down to a size less than 3.5 inches. With the screen fully protected in its folded Transformers mode, the tight compact unit slides into a pocket or handbag with ease.

Combine that with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GBs of RAM, 256GB of storage and an on-point camera array and you’ll likely find the Flip more than capable of besting your current phone for all your love and affection.

Of course you want this cutting edge tech with a price tag near $1,400 — and all you’ve gotta do is fill out the entry form, shoot it our way, and bam — you’re in. Be the lucky winner of the randomly selected drawing and you’ll soon be sporting a brand-new ultra-foldy phone.

You can even hedge your bets with an extra entry by getting a friend (21 or older) to enter too.

Registration for the contest ends on June 26, so get in your entry now.

Prices are subject to change.

