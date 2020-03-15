Salesforce certification is a leg up to better job opportunities. So this $40 training should get your attention.

TLDR: This three-course package will get users up to speed on three crucial Salesforce Certification areas for only $39.99.

Despite ads during last February’s Super Bowl, Salesforce may still be one of the biggest tech companies still invisible to the average American. But as the customer service giant continues its eye-popping growth, that may not remain the case for long.

The unquestioned leader in the ballooning customer communication and management field, Salesforce has been on an unbelievable surge in recent years, growing from $8.4 billion in revenue in 2017 up to $13.3 billion last year. And that number is expected to reach over $22 billion by 2022.

So with hundreds of new companies starting to utilize all of Salesforce’s customer relationship tools, administrators ready to tackle that challenge will already be head and shoulders ahead of the competition. The training in The Salesforce Certification Essentials Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can put you on the fast track to a prominent role in any Salesforce-ready organization.

The training features three courses with 46 hours of training that will help students pass three of Salesforce’s top certification exams.

The Salesforce Admin Certification Training is designed to help you find new ways to troubleshoot issues and better tailor all of Salesforce’s features and capabilities to your company. From automating processes to system security to making user interfaces simpler for everyone, this training will allow you to properly configure and manage all Salesforce sales and service-based systems.

With the Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training, you’ll discover how all your training transitions to using all of Salesforce’s app based services. You’ll be introduced to used all the core App Builder concepts, set up appropriate security and access permissions, confirm role hierarchies, and help improve all app-centric business-customer relationships.

Finally, Tableau Certification Training Course shows you how to integrate Tableau, the world’s most used visualization tool, into your processes. Tableau Desktop 10 helps companies use statistics, data mapping and more to better organize and contextualize data as well as create dashboards to help make smarter business decisions.

Regularly a $1,500 series of courses, this package is now available for just $39.99, less than $14 per course.

