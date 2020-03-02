Project management training could be your fast track to a high-paying career. 

TLDR: The Complete 2020 PMP Training Bundle unlocks all the secrets to the world’s most popular project management methods and can help get you certified as a PMP pro.

Project management isn’t for everybody. Even for talented doers, sometimes all that admin and attention to every minute detail can be a drag. But if you’re a goal-oriented, process-driven type with a knack for leadership, project management could be the right direction. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that even entry level project managers make a nice living with an even higher upside once you gain some experience.

This collection features 10 courses covering more than 150 hours of instruction in all aspects of project management, all with an eye toward certification that gives you instant credibility and can get you working quickly.

The training covers a step-by-step process for learning how the most popular PMP methodologies operate. PMP certification is issued by the Project Management Institute (PMI), who have long backed a standard for project management contained in the Project Management Body of Knowledge, the PMBOK. A pair of courses will introduce you to those best practices with training geared toward eventually achieving accreditation from PMI.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Four courses here also take students inside the extremely popular Agile and Scrum methods, which emphasize a constant delivery and feedback process.

The training here explains all the principles, tools and techniques used to implement that system on your projects to optimize your chances of success.

The package also contains two courses in the Six Sigma methodology, which keys on improving your team’s workflow by eliminating errors and variances that can slow a project down. And for those interested in leading IT projects, a pair of courses on ITIL, the widely-recognized framework of best practices for improving IT service management are also included.

