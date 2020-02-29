Get a leg up in the business world with these 7 courses

TLDR: The Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle explores some of the most critical study areas any fresh executive-in-training needs to know.

For young professionals just launching into the business world, there’s a steep learning curve. For every topic you covered in business school, there are three others you never anticipated — and you often don’t have the benefit of unlimited time to spot those holes in your training and catch up.

While you can focus on a host of different training programs to hyper-focus on potential growth areas, strong well-rounded training like the courses found in The Complete Business Professional Bootcamp Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can get you up to speed in several crucial areas all at once.

This package features seven courses including more than 75 hours of instruction in some of the most immediate high-impact areas a new business pro is likely to face.

Since the Microsoft Office app suite is still a fundamental tool of global business, this training includes close examination of two of its most valuable assets. Over three courses — Microsoft Excel: Beginner to Intermediate, Data Analysis in Excel, and Business Analysis with Excel, students get top-to-bottom, hands-on experience in the use of the world’s most popular data organization and analysis program.

Once you’ve unlocked the secrets of Excel’s data manipulation power, you’ll want to present those findings. That’s where the Master Microsoft PowerPoint training course comes into play.

The final three courses cover basic business fundamentals that should become second nature to any established professional. In Strategy and Business Models, students look at today’s top methods for recognizing, developing and executing a successful strategy and turning good ideas into sound business models.

In Introduction to Leadership and Management, you’ll look at what it takes to communicate effectively, train wisely, employ quality control and drive a team forward. Finally, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving explores the steps to take to work through business problems to ultimately make better decisions for you and your company.

Each course in this training collection is a $69 value, but are now on sale for considerably less, only $29.99.

