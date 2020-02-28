How to improve your memory for under $20

TLDR: The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle will teach you proven techniques for improving your memory and retaining more information.

The human brain is nothing short of a biological marvel, but sometimes (most notably around final exams) it can feel like our noodles can barely hold anything of value in there. Experts believe our short-term memory can only hold about seven items for about 20 to 30 seconds. Meanwhile, you have an average of 70,000 thoughts in a single day. Quick…blurt out as many as you can remember. Yeah…that’s what we thought.

While it may seem like your memory is as spotty as Swiss cheese most days, there are actually steps you can take to improve it. Just like a muscle, your memory needs to be exercised to stay sharp, and you can learn those exercises with the training in The Ultimate Memory Mastery Bundle. Right now, it’s hundreds of dollars off its regular price, down to a rock-bottom $19.99 from TNW Deals.

Across this collection of seven courses, you’ll learn important techniques and tricks for retaining more information.

Before you can learn more, you have to fully understand how the brain works to process information. Courses like Psychology of Memory: Strengthen & Improve Your Memory, Neuroplasticity: How to Rewire Your Brain and Master Your Brain: Neuroscience for Personal Development introduce you to how the brain reorganizes itself by forming new neural connections as well as how fields of neurosciences, social psychology, behavioral sciences and more offer unique insights into complex human nature.

With the mechanics out of the way, your remaining courses plunge into well-proven techniques for memory improvement, including actionable, easy-to-apply concepts and activities that can be done now. With basic Mnemonic Memory Techniques and The Power of Focus, you’ll be armed with tactics like the Super Learning Method that can help you memorize entire books.

Each course in this package retails for $199, but by getting in on this limited-time offer, the entire collection is available for less than $3 per course, just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Shocker: There’s another smart camera hackers can use to spy on you