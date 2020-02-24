Yes, coders still need to know Java. If you need a refresher, consider this training

TLDR: Java still reigns supreme in web creation, and the training in the 2020 Complete Java Master Class Bundle can get you up to speed and working with this in-demand skill.

The list of programming languages is lengthy. Most are irrelevant or hyper-specialized, though, so you can really only say a fraction matter to most modern-day coders. And among those disciplines that carry the bulk of the load with programmers today, the most critical may be one that’s been around for a quarter-century: Java.

Even today, this streamlined, mobile-friendly workhorse is still a key driver in all facets of web development, which is why The 2020 Complete Java Master Class Bundle ($33.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) should still be prime coursework for any new or growing coder.

Over these seven courses featuring more than 60 hours of training, students will examine exactly how Java works, the most valuable tools for getting the most from Java programming and hands-on experience crafting working, real-world Java projects to test their developing skills.

The introduction begins with Java: Beginning to Expert and What’s New in Java 9 as first-timers get familiar with basic Java building blocks like variables, operators, conditions, arrays and loops.

From there, Java students transition into Intermediate and Advanced Java Programming, which includes training in how key Java pieces work together. You’ll also get training in the Selenium WebDriver with Java: Novice to Ninja to test your websites automatically for functionality in all browsers; and the Apache Maven: A Practical Introduction course, which helps manage Java project builds.

Finally, Java for Android Development and Complete Java Masterclass: Become an Android App Developer dig into app creation, giving Java programmers a true taste of building real working apps for Android devices.

