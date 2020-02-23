Building mobile apps isn’t a mystery when you have these dev courses

TLDR: The 2020 Mobile App Developers Bundle features seven courses to help new creators understand the steps and development areas to make new apps flourish.

The average American checks their phone 80 times a day. That’s once every 12 minutes. And a prime reason for all those eyeballs is apps. Whether it’s a grab-your-attention notification alert or just a casual check-in, apps and all they bring command our waking hours.

The ability to come up with and then create an app is an increasingly vital skill, whether your career is in web development or not. Even if your app experience has never extended beyond idle thoughts, The 2020 Mobile App Developers Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can get you up to speed in this exciting new realm.

This collection brings together seven courses and more than 20 hours of beginner-friendly training that will demystify the app creation process.

With courses like Intro to Java for Android Development and iOS Application Development for Beginners, first-time coders will get exposure to Java, a key app creation language, as well as the main Android and iOS development arenas.

After understanding the basics, students then get an introduction to some of the most popular app creation platforms. In Kotlin for Beginners, you’ll create a simple text color selecting app, while The Complete Firebase Course with Kotlin explains how to use Firebase, a streamlining platform for building mobile apps without needing to write all that back-end code.

As you work through the steps needed to build a weather forecasting application in Android Studio, then build a complete Contacts App from scratch, your skills and confidence will improve, allowing you to not only start thinking up brand-new app ideas, but actually make them happen as well.

Each course in The 2020 Mobile App Developers Bundle retails for $49, but right now with this limited-time deal, the whole collection is available for only $29.99, a savings of over $300.

Prices are subject to change.