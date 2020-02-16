Employers want Cisco-certified pros. You can get that training for only $27

TLDR: The Ultimate Cisco Networking Expert Certification Training Bundle can teach you everything to know about running complex networks with the world’s most popular Cisco tech.

If you had any doubt about the position Cisco holds as the worldwide leader in networking hardware and technology, consider this stat from Global Knowledge’s 2019 IT Skills and Salary Report: one-third of North American IT professionals said they expect Cisco — not networking in general, but Cisco tech specifically — to be an emphasis for their organization in the next year.

And with salary figures of over $100,000 a year for Cisco-certified security, routing and switching, and design associates, employers also recognize the importance of Cisco-trained personnel in their organizations.

The package includes eight courses that can help you get ready to take and pass some of Cisco’s most important certification exams and add that powerful resume point to your next job interview.

Three courses — Cisco New CCNA CCENT / ICND1 Complete Course, Cisco CCNA IPv4 Course, and Cisco New CCNA R/S Complete Course — get students up to speed on all the basics, from TCP/IP networking to managing and securing a Cisco network, as well as integrating outside devices into that network. Armed with this knowledge, students can take Cisco’s new CCNA (Cisco Certified Network Associate) exam, completely overhauled and streamlining several topics into one comprehensive and powerful new certification.

Meanwhile, the CCNP ROUTE, Cisco CCNP T-Shoot Complete Course and MPLS Fundamentals: Cisco CCNP & Real World help learners tackling the more advanced CCNP (Cisco Certified Network Professional) qualifications, like having a deeper understanding of high level routing WANs and LANs, security configurations, filter routes and more.

You’ll also get the Cisco EIGRP Comprehensive Labs Course, an introduction to Cisco’s proprietary routing protocol; and the Convert Hex to Decimal in Under 30 Seconds training.

