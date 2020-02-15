Check out four of the best VPN, cloud storage and software deals on sale for Presidents’ Day  

TLDR: Save hundreds on VPN protection, cloud storage and more with this Presidents’ Day weekend collection of useful — and moneymaking — deals.

Presidents’ Day may not have the cache of a Christmas or even a Valentine’s Day, but hey, a day off from work makes any holiday worth celebrating, right?

Of course, even a day off from work doesn’t mean you aren’t thinking about work, especially if you’re a digital entrepreneur or freelance professional. In case that thinking is prompting some questions about whether your tech is all currently up to the task…well, it’s Presidents’ Day to the rescue again.

Check out these four Presidents’ Day weekend sale offers on what could be some much needed tech resources and apps for any business, all at over 90 percent off their regular price from TNW Deals.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $33.15 (Orig. $499.99) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

There are more than 10 million users protected by KeepSolid, one of the most reliable VPN providers in that crowded field. But in case happy user reviews aren’t enough for you, KeepSolid features a robust network of more than 400 servers in over 80 locations worldwide, offering ultra-secure internet connections with zero speed or bandwidth limiting. Featuring a lifetime VPN deal that’ll keep you protected for essentially pennies a month, KeepSolid can help you get around geoblocking restrictions and stay invisible online with full anonymity so your critical data is never compromised.

Mashvisor Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $84.15 (Orig $2,995.20) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

If you’ve ever considered jumping into the virtual goldmine that is rental property ownership, then Mashvisor is an essential resource. Mashvisor pulls together all the available real estate insider data on for-sale properties into one place, then assesses which ones could offer the biggest returns as rental or Airbnb units. Legwork that used to take investors months to dig up can be found in under 15 minutes with Mashvisor. With a host of in-depth filters and reports available to members, you can eliminate the guesswork in your property search.

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $50.15 (Orig. $1,200) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

Cloud storage space is always at a premium…so when you find 2TB on a premium service like Thunder Drive at hundreds off its regular price with this deal, you should take notice. With file transfer rates up to six times faster than Amazon cloud storage, Thunder Drive helps you manage files and share private links to your data from virtually any device. Protected by 256-bit AES encryption and hosted in premier Tier IV data center facilities, you’ll know with confidence that your stored files are always secure and always easily accessible to the right people.

UX-App: Interaction & UI Design Software – $24.65 (Orig $1,500) with promo code: PRESIDENT15

UX-App is a powerful tool to help web developers and designers get software prototypes up and running fast. Using UX-App’s vast array of drag and drop components, customization options and flexible mockups, you can create a working, structurally-sound prototype of your idea in a fraction of the time it usually takes. User experience is key to any site or app — and UX-App can help make sure everybody is happy and all on the same page in record time.

Prices are subject to change.