Adobe Creative Cloud is where digital creation happens. Master its hottest tools for under $35

TLDR: With the $34 All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle, you’ll be ready to tackle eight of Adobe’s most popular apps.

The grass is green; the sky is blue, and Adobe has an ironclad grip on the creative software market. If you’re trying to undertake virtually any digital creative project, chances are there’s not only an Adobe Creative Cloud app for that project, but it’s also probably the market leader.

Of course, with a suite of more than 20 killer apps, mastering everything in the Adobe Creative Cloud is a tall order. However, you can get a big head start with the collection of training included in The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle ($34, over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This eight-course collection is a brilliant guidebook to becoming an expert in eight of Adobe’s most popular software offerings.

Image editing has been and remains the Creative Cloud’s bread and butter. With the Adobe Photoshop CC Course and Adobe Photoshop CC: Advanced Training, you’ll get in-depth training in using Photoshop, the heritage software that is still the industry elite for any photo manipulation. Plus, the Adobe Lightroom Classic CC: Zero to Pro course walks you through Lightroom, which can be even more useful than Photoshop for some image editing needs.

But Photoshop is just the tip of the iceberg. In the Adobe CC Master Class: Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InDesign, you’ll go deeper into apps like Illustrator and InDesign for crafting products like vector graphics, multimedia elements, printed materials and more. There’s even a side focus on how to create amazing logos (Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator) and web-based graphics (Create Images, Videos & Web Pages Using Adobe Spark).

Video editing is also at a high premium in this training set, with a complete Premiere Pro run-through (Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass: Video Editing Made Easy) and its dazzling visual effects counterpart After Effects (The Complete 2020 After Effects CC Master Class).

While this package doesn’t include Adobe CC access, this $34 training collection is like already being halfway to your destination before you even get in the car.

Prices are subject to change.