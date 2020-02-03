Ludwig helps you fix your most disastrous sentences, and its’s also 60% off now

TLDR: Writers of any skill level can make their text sing with the Ludwig sentence search engine, now just $119.

Writing be no good sometimes. Bad thoughts, bad words, bad grammar. If a writer is bad, nothing agrees and sentences stopped making sense. Sometimes writers need big help.

The Ludwig sentence search engine is dedicated to making sure stuff like that preceding paragraph never happen in your writing. Even if your prose is structurally sound, but just needs a shot of professional-level pizzazz, the Ludwig treatment may be your answer. Right now, it’s also 60 percent off its regular price, only $119 from TNW Deals.

Once you give Ludwig a try, you’ll probably see why this ingenious service is in heavy use at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions, including MIT, Stanford, Harvard and Oxford.

Just drop your sentence into Ludwig, and this engine instantly cross-checks it against over 200 million great English sentences to offer you some best-case contextualized examples. Ludgwig sentences are pulled from premier, established sources like scientific journals, official documents and award-winning media, so you’ll have high pedigree pace-setters for tweaking your work to its best.

Looking for just the right word? Type in asterisk into your sentence and Ludwig will dig up just the word you need.

Ludwig is also stellar for non-English writers. Unlike the often clunky results from straight online translation services, users can drop their foreign language sentences into Ludwig and get back sterling English text that maintains the style and subtle nuances of the original language.

For professional, scholastic or personal use, Ludwig can make sure you’re never nervous about your writing again. Regularly $299 for a lifetime subscription, this limited-time deal knocks that price all the way down to just $119.

