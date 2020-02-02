Pagico 9 brings all your tasks and files together to simplify your life. And it’s only $25. 

TLDR: Pagico 9 is the smart, intuitive task management system that goes beyond a to-do list — and it’s 50% off.

Toni Morrison liked to get up and start writing before dawn. Meanwhile, Winston Churchill seldom got out of bed before 11 a.m., preferring to do the majority of his work during late-night hours.

The perfect schedule is a myth — because the perfect schedule is a different beast to each individual. But while there’s no one-size-fits-all option that works for everyone, finding an easy-to-follow method for aligning all the tasks, files, projects and meetings you need to handle in a given day is all but essential.

Pagico 9 is the app that can get all of your personal train cars running on time with perfect synchronicity. Right now, you can get this all-encompassing task manager for just $25, half off the regular prices, from TNW Deals.

With Pagico’s easy-to-use interface, you’ll be able to keep an eye on all of your projects and contacts in one place while you organize and even cross reference all your tasks, notes and other files.

In the easy-to-navigate Pagico interface, simple to-do lists become interactive timelines, allowing you to visualize a project status, centralize tasks and cross-link files and other information in a handful of clicks.

With Pagico 9’s new Today view, you can see everything scheduled for today as you prioritize and reschedule tasks with drag-and-drop simplicity. In addition to ingenious smart connections allowing you to collect all your information intuitively, Pagico 9’s built-in Personal Cloud feature lets you sync all data among your computers and mobile devices, while a Team workspace allow selectively synched data or even share it with someone who doesn’t use Pagico.

You can start by picking up Pagico 9 at 50 percent off the regular price, only $25 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

