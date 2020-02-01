For under $25, this QuickBooks training helps keep your small business accounting on point

TLDR: The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle breaks down what every small business owner needs to know to use the heritage accounting system, all for only $24.99.

Small businesses have to work lean, which often means employees wear several hats to keep business operations running smoothly. Most of those boutique outlets can’t afford to hire a full-time accountant, so someone, usually the entrepreneurs themselves, will have to roll up their sleeves and tackle the books, even if they’ve never had any practical bookkeeping experience.

That’s a recipe for problems. For over three decades, Quickbooks has been the dominant accounting software for small business use, currently boasting over 30 million users. You can turn that power and expertise toward your business with the training in The Quickbooks Pro Desktop Certification Bonus Bundle, on sale now for $24.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This package features eight courses with more than 110 hours of training for using Quickbooks like an expert, conducted by Robert Steele, a former certified public accountant and instructor.

First, The QuickBooks Pro Desktop 2020 Masterclass shows you just what this powerful app can do, a course crafted for beginners that includes basic introductions to QuickBooks tools and processes, then how to apply those tools to universal accounting issues.

The training then heads into specific areas any small business confronts, such as payroll (QuickBooks Online Payroll and QuickBooks Payroll: QuickBooks Pro Desktop), standard bookkeeping (QuickBooks Pro Desktop Bookkeeping Business The Easy Way and An Intro to QuickBooks Online Bookkeeping Business Plans) and making sure business and personal accounting never come into conflict (QuickBooks Personal & Business Files and QuickBooks Desktop Pro Personal Tax Tracking Tricks).

There’s even a QuickBooks Desktop Job Costing course, which helps business owners dig into the true cost of a manufacturing job and tracking those costs from the beginning to the end of your production cycle.

At a cost of $200 per course, this QuickBooks training doesn’t come cheap. But with this limited time deal, the entire package is available now for only $24.99, just over $3 per course.

