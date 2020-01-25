For under $40, learn to use Adobe Illustrator like a graphic design pro

TLDR: Unlock all the secrets of vector graphics and a web design career with The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle for only $39.99.

Great web design starts with a sharp sense of visuals. Without that stylistic flair, even a well-structured web experience is just…meh. Presentation matters, which is why the scalability and versatility of vector graphics are all but essential to today’s graphic designers.

As the leader in basically all digital media software, Adobe’s Illustrator remains the gold standard for vector graphic creation and editing. And with The 2020 Adobe Illustrator CC Master Class Bundle ($39.99, 85 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll find out how to get every last ounce of utility out of this game-changing app.

In this collection, you’ll find six courses with over 34 hours of training to go from a first-time Illustrator user to a skilled artist.

After Illustrator CC: Getting Started and Illustrator CC Essentials gets you rolling on the basics of the app, former Disney designer Martin Perhiniak leads Illustrator CC Masterclass: Part 1 and Illustrator CC Masterclass: Part 2, your first steps into creating sketches, logos, typography, and illustrations for print, web, video, and more.

With UI & Web Design with Adobe Illustrator CC, you’ll use your new Illustrator talents to create a professional portfolio website, including user interface (UI) features optimized for desktop, tablet and mobile viewing.

Finally, Illustrator CC Advanced takes your work to the next level, using real-world projects and expert techniques to speed up your productivity and workflow on all your Illustrator tasks.

While this collection does not include Illustrator access, this course package, a nearly $300 value, is on sale for the limited time price of only $39.99, less than $7 per course.

