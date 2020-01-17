Demand is surging for cloud admins. Join them with this $40 training in AWS, Azure & more

TLDR: Available for under $40, the Essential Cloud & Networking Certification Training Bundle is just that, a comprehensive deep-dive into how to run cloud-based systems.

When LinkedIn starts talking jobs and emerging industries, it pays to listen. So when the business and networking powerhouse identifies cloud engineering as one of the top 15 emerging jobs of 2020, it may be time to consider an IT career shift.

After all, cloud administrator positions have risen over 25% the past five years, and you can get in on the expanding field now with the right background, like the coursework in The Essential Cloud and Networking Certification Training Bundle. Right now, it’s $39.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

The collection brings together five courses packed with over 90 hours of content that can get any student up to speed on the creation, management, protection and networking capabilities of cloud-based systems.

After brushing up on some Advanced Microsoft Excel Training (a cornerstone of data formatting and networking), the training also includes focused courses on how to start working with some of the most foundational cloud platforms.

Your courses in using Amazon Web Services (AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate) and Microsoft Azure (Implementing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (70-533) Training Course) are comprehensive, as is the CCNA Routing & Switching Training, which puts students on a fast track to acing the all-important CCNA certification exam for qualified cloud engineers.

There’s even a whole course devoted to Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3) Training, an amazing tool that lets you recreate complex networks virtually and find out exactly what will happen when various pieces interface and work together — or don’t.

Normally, the bundle would cost you close to $2,000, so getting the entire package for only $39.99, less than $8 per course, is a steal for anyone motivated to earn an understanding of cloud-based technologies.

