Artificial intelligence isn’t just sci-fi. Learn to use it yourself for under $40. 

TLDR: Understand how machine learning works and what it can mean for your professional future with this four-course AI training bundle at just $39.99.

Another day, another example of how artificial intelligence has infiltrated every aspect of human life…

Always looking for a competitive edge, film giant Warner Bros. has now enlisted an AI-powered system designed to predict whether a particular mix of stars, budget and branding will lead to a box office success.

Advances in AI and machine learning have everyday implications from Hollywood to your hometown and beyond, which is why resources like The Essential AI and Machine Learning Certification Training Bundle ($39.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can be a huge lift for anyone’s professional skill set.

The package includes four courses featuring 24 hours of content that introduces students to ways engineers are teaching machines to think for themselves as well as how those new abilities can impact your business or projects.

Once you’ve gotten your feet wet with basic concepts in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Foundation Course, you’ll not only understand the ideas behind convolutional and neural networks and other Deep Architectures, but you’ll start using that technology yourself through practice modules and real-time projects.

Next, the Computer Vision Training Course explains how machines can mine usable information from digital images and video; and the Natural Language Processing Training Course digs into ways artificial intelligence can interpret and understand human language in everything from emails to advertisements and websites.

There’s also the Data Visualization with Python and Matplotlib Training Course, which reveals methods for displaying data visually for a deeper understanding of what that data actually means.

The courses have a $656 value, but they’re under $10 each for those who get in on this limited-time deal.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

The Essential AI & Machine Learning Certification Training Bundle – $39.99 Get the training now for $39.99

Read next: $1.4B in illicit Bitcoin was laundered via Binance and Huobi last year, report says