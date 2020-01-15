This portable wireless Apple Watch charger is on-the-go power for under $17

TLDR: No wires, no problem for this Apple Watch charger built for immediate power anywhere for just $16.99.

While most of us are keenly aware of our smartphone’s battery life at all times, we usually realize our Apple Watch needs a boost only shortly before it shuts off. Then, you get to spend the rest of your day with the embarrassment of your bricked tech strapped to your arm like a reminder of your ignorance. It’s a bad look.

The Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger ($16.99, 43 percent off from TNW Deals) is a perfect on-the-go way of making sure your favorite wrist companion stays up and running in any situation.

At less than three inches long, this charger can hook to a bag or keychain, nestle into a car glovebox or slip effortlessly into your pocket, ready to spring into action when your Apple Watch is low on juice. Just pop the charger’s USB port into a laptop or other device, lay the Apple Watch on top and you’ll have a fully charged watch in under 2.5 hours.

The charger is compatible with any model of Apple Watch all the way back to Series 1, making this charger insanely convenient for any user.

Regularly $29.99, you can now pick up this charger (in either black or white varieties) for a limited time at $13 off, just $16.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

