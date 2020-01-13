SAS programming is how business uses data. Train up to get hired for just $11.99.

TLDR: For $11.99, the SAS Programming Complete course helps new coders understand the basic steps and tools of professional-grade data analysis.

Companies accumulate mountains of data from their customers. But manually organizing and using that data to, for example, figure out why a certain sweatshirt may have appealed to customers over a similar style would require an army of analysts and thousands of work-hours.

SAS programming is how industries from banking and finance to healthcare and retail crunch their numbers and pull important useable information from that data in a fast, efficient manner. Obviously, it takes a skilled SAS programmer to make that happen, a skill you can develop now with the SAS Programming Complete: Learn SAS and Become a Data Ninja Course

If you’ve never heard of t-tests, linear regression or chi-square, then this collection of more than 100 lectures can make it all relatable and usable to even new coders. The training starts at the building blocks of SAS, helping new programmers understand the steps for accessing, managing, analyzing and interpreting raw data.

Students will be introduced to the tools of statistical analysis and apply SQL database skills to compare tables, identify duplicate records, create new parameters for filtering your data and more. Once you’ve finished the training, you’ll be ready to pass the SAS Base Certification exam, a prime indicator of data mastery and a signal to employers that you’re ready for a career in data analysis.

