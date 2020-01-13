Goals by KeepSolid keeps businesses on track — and it’s under $50

TLDR: At over 90 percent off, Goals by KeepSolid is a project management system with tools firmly aimed at reducing a company’s wasted time.

Small business owners must often be the master of a thousand disciplines. Unfortunately, each of those talents takes time to use. So it isn’t uncommon for a beleaguered owner to spend hours putting out fires and maintaining order, only to get to their afternoon and think, “What have I really done today?”

With truckloads of ever-pressing time-sensitive tasks, it’s easy for a business leader to lose sight of big-picture goals. Goals by KeepSolid can help make sure busy entrepreneurs and project managers stay focused on what’s important. Right now, a lifetime subscription to the service is only $49.99 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Goals by KeepSolid is a brand-new project management tool engineered to help organizations reach their objectives by minimizing non-productive activities. How does that happen? Goals offers a variety of tools, all geared toward improving business speed as well as planning and performing tasks with a single global goal at the center.

With Mind Maps, users can actually visualize their top-line business objectives and key results. The Team Collaboration tool helps create teams and manage their composition, while assigning specific objectives or tasks. In Task Management, users follow major projects through their complete lifecycle with planned sprints and progress tracked via Kanban boards.

In a world of VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity), Goals by KeepSolid cuts right to the heart, never forgetting why a business was launched in the first place.

Right now, this lifetime of access to the Goals by KeepSolid service, a nearly $3,000 value, is on sale for just $49.99 with this limited-time deal.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!