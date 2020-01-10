These earbuds run circles around AirPods—and you’ll save over 50%

TLDR: Head to head against the AirPods, the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds are clear winners. And at $59, they’re a whole lot cheaper.

You hear retailers try to push cut-rate earbuds with phrases like, “These are better than AirPods.” Of course, they don’t usually explain how they’re better beyond the lower price. Most often, it’s because they aren’t.

Thankfully, the PaMu Slide Mini Bluetooth 5.0 headphones are decidedly not cut-rate earbuds. In fact, they sound better, have a longer battery life and, at $59.99 (59 percent off right now from TNW Deals), are yes, a heck of a lot cheaper than a pair of Apple AirPods.

And they won’t be popping out of your ear every time you take a step like those other buds either. Those are victories on multiple fronts.

The PaMu Slide earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC3020 chip, one of the most advanced wireless stereo chips you can buy for delivering stable, low power draining, quality sound.

Meanwhile, the included charging case offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, significantly ahead of the AirPods’ 24 hours. And, the ergonomic design of the PaMu Slides keeps these earbuds right where they need to be — in your ears.

At their regular $149 price, the PaMu Slide (available in black, green, white or pink) are still a great deal. But, with the limited-time price of $59.99 while this offer lasts, your earbud choice is pretty much an open and shut case.

Prices are subject to change.

