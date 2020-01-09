How to become a Facebook marketing guru for under $30

TLDR: You can make the most of your Facebook marketing efforts with this $29 course bundle.

It’s predicted that over 86 percent of marketers will use Facebook as a platform for selling their products in 2020. So, if you’re trying to get in on the lucrative, in-demand field that is digital marketing, you’d be wise to master the platform as well.

Even if you’ve never done digital advertising before, The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle ($29, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) unlocks all the background you need to do Facebook ads the right way.

The package includes 7 courses dedicated to showing you how to leverage the power of Facebook to effectively market your brand on the world’s most popular social media platform.

Across 38 hours of training, you’ll learn how to use the Facebook pixel to track conversions and optimize performance, top strategies for expanding your reach, secrets of retargeting, the advantages of using live video and more. There’s even a step-by-step guide to constructing a rock solid Facebook sales funnel to ensure top sales performance without wasting ad money on the wrong campaigns.

With 2.4 billion monthly users, the Facebook audience is there — and this course package worth $1,400 can show you show to engage just the right buyers for $29, just over $4 per course.

Prices are subject to change.



You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!