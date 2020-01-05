How to turn your social media savviness into a lucrative career

TLDR: The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle can help you build a thriving freelance career for under $30.

No one knows the job market like LinkedIn. So when they say listings for social media positions have risen over 1,300 percent since 2010, that means it’s a target-rich environment for those qualified to land a job managing social media accounts.

Of course, the qualifications are the sticking point, right? Just because you post photos of your dog on Facebook doesn’t make you a social media expert. However, with the training included in packages like The Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle ($28.98, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll find getting paid to be a social media guru is probably more attainable than you think.

This collection pools together seven courses, each covering a vital piece of any worthwhile social media professional’s skill set.

Four courses are centered around the four most vital social media platforms as you dig into the advantages and disadvantages of content and marketing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Meanwhile, two more courses delve into best practices around email marketing and boosting content traffic organically.

Finally, the last course can prepare you to earn more than $100 an hour as an experienced freelance social media manager. If you’d like to be your own boss, set your own schedule, work from home and make a nice living, this could be the course package to make it happen.

Each of the seven courses is a $200 value on its own, but in this bundle, you get each for a fraction of that price, only $28.98 with this limited time offer.

Prices are subject to change.

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!