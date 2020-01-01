Your résumé gets six seconds to make an impact. Rezi makes them count!

TLDR: Rezi Résumé Software optimizes any résumé to get more attention and put you in position to land better jobs, all at over 90% off.

When you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix, how long do you consider a given TV show or movie? 15 seconds? Maybe less? Unfortunately, that’s probably more time than a hiring manager is taking with your résumé for that all important new job.

Yep, it turns out the average résumé actually gets about six seconds of attention before a recruiter moves on. Your résumé has to practically jump off the stack — and with a service like Rezi, you can help improve those odds.

Regardless of your background or experience level, Rezi is a résumé generator that can optimize your chances of getting noticed. Many employers use an applicant tracking system (ATS), software that spots important keywords and job criteria to better identify the best candidates. Rezi uses ATS to your advantage, finding those most critical words and phrases so you can make sure they’re front and center on your résumé.

Trusted by over 100,000 job seekers, Rezi also offers instant feedback on your résumé, helping you contour the right image of your career to get you more than six seconds.

