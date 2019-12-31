If you want to sell your products on Amazon, this $29 course can get you rolling.

TLDR: Entrepreneurs are getting wise—and richer—setting up Amazon-endorsed storefronts. The $29 Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle shows you how to do it.

As we all know, Amazon has loads of company-branded products and services, from Amazon Studios to the Alexa to Amazon Web Services (AWS). But, the true lifeblood of America’s biggest online retailer is its partnership program with small to medium sized businesses selling through their portal.

In fact, Amazon buyers purchase about 4,000 items per minute from US-based small businesses. That accounts for about half of the web behemoth’s total sales. For entrepreneurs looking to get in on this lucrative revenue stream, the courses in The Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle ($29, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you navigate those waters.

This monster collection features 13 complete courses tailored to help everyone from first time sellers to experienced retailers open an Amazon storefront, service customers and grow a thriving business with the help of Amazon’s reach and resources.

The coursework here will help you formulate a sound business model, navigate the Amazon roster of features to set up an eCommerce site, then create marketing and promotional materials with a step-by-step plan for getting your Amazon FBA outlet to flourish. The training also offers a complete look at Merch by Amazon, the company’s super-hot t-shirt printing service currently fueling the launch of scores of new t-shirt-crazy retailers.

Each of these courses would usually cost you about $200, but while this offer lasts, the entire collection is available at only $29, which is just over $2 per course.

