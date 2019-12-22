Save over 30% on these feature-packed smartwatches for the fashion-forward

TLDR: The LIFE2+ and MATE2 smartwatches by Noerden blend minimalist style with a treasure trove of smart features at up to $70 off.

Smartwatches are undeniably useful. However, many users can’t quite get over the fact that wearing most smartwatches still looks like you just velcro-ed an iPhone to your wrist. Functional? Absolutely. Stylish? Well…not so much…

Noerden is a French watchmaker who has dedicated their work to blurring the lines between ultra tricked-out high-tech smart features and an accessory that seamlessly blends into any look. Right now, you can get up to nearly 40 percent off two of Noerden’s most popular smartwatch models with this TNW Deals offer.

At first glance, the LIFE2+ smartwatch doesn’t even look like tech at all. Crafted from a stainless steel frame, anti-scratch sapphire glass and a Milanese band, the minimalist aesthetic belies the army of smart assistant tricks up its sleeve.

Once synced to the Noerden app, your LIFE2+ uses its finely attuned sensors to track and store all your activities, from sleep monitoring to logging steps, tracking burned calories or setting and assessing personal fitness goals.

Beyond its workout talents, the LIFE2+ is also sporting all the other smartwatch features users have come to expect, including full digital music controls, call rejection and vibration notifications. You can even just shake your watch or click the button to take a picture.

Meanwhile, the MATE2 puts an even more elegant spin on the same package of extraordinary features found in the LIFE2+.

The New Lite Luminova mechanical watch hands and sleek urban design elevate the MATE2, while still serving as a perfect blend of style and smart functions. The embedded G-sensor tracks all your physical activity and syncs to the data for automatic storage. Those features make it a big hit with the fitness-minded, from runners and bikers to yoga or high intensity interval training (HIIT) devotees.

Users can also enlist the Noerden app to fully customize their watch interface, so all your favorite features can be accessed just the way you want them.

With this limited-time price cut offer, the LIFE2+ is currently $50 off the regular price, down 33 percent to only $99. It’s available in either black or white. Or step up to the MATE2 model with an even bigger discount, a $179 value on sale for only $109 while this deal lasts. You can also choose from black or white varieties.

Get an extra 15% off with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.