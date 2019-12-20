New to coding? Score 150 hours of training for under $50

TLDR: This 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle is a one-stop primer on all the major coding languages and procedures a new programmer needs to know for just $45.

There was a day when even Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg had no idea what a line of code could do. They each took their first steps into the larger world of programming by earning a grasp of the basics. That’s a journey even the most tech-agnostic can begin now with the right training, like the package of instruction found in The Premium 2020 Learn to Code Certification Bundle. It’s on sale now for only $45, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

The collection brings together 12 courses composed from more than 1,400 lessons and a combined 150 hours of coursework to introduce you to the key coding languages, tools and how they all work together. From Java and Python to HTML5 and MySQL, this bundle has you covered.

With a resource as vast as the bundle, the training here is obviously wide-ranging. If you’re interested in creating striking web or app presentations, the foundations can be found here. Meanwhile, those looking to understand data structure and analysis will find courses like the MySQL bootcamp to provide valuable knowledge in how businesses can use data-driven intel.

This kitchen sink collection of training would regularly cost you about $2,700, but by grabbing this limited-time offer now, the entire package is available for less than $4 per course, just $45.

