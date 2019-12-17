Who’s your cloud security expert? Become your own with this $49 training.

TLDR: Cloud computing is the new security frontier for IT pros — and for $49, The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle breaks it all down.

Moving a company’s entire digital infrastructure to the cloud is a massive undertaking — and it’s caused any number of sleepless nights for company leadership both big and small. But between worries over productivity, compatibility, scalability and, of course, cost, there is a central question that can often get overlooked by overwhelmed execs.

Just how safe is that new network’s cloud home, anyway?

The truth is, cloud security is a new frontier for most IT pros and leaving your security measures up to the base level protections of your provider might not be good enough. With the training found in The Essential Cloud Security Certification Bundle ($49, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll know how to keep a cloud-based network secure and responsive, no matter its size. Get an additional 15% off with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

Over 60 hours of coursework will immerse you in the steps needed to promote elite-level cybersecurity. Once you’ve gotten up to speed on the key tenets of cloud security, including architecture, system design, and management and how to control it all, you’ll dive into training that will prepare you to earn two important security certifications: CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional) and CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional).

The training also includes a heavy emphasis on how to launch, manage, grow and safeguard scalable systems on the Amazon Web Services platform, which remains the world’s largest cloud services provider.

This collected cloud security and certification training would normally cost $2,000, but with this limited-time deal, the package is available now for only $49. Don’t forget to use promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout to get another 15% off.

