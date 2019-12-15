Pinstriped is the productivity tool that actually ends pointless meetings. Get it for $30 today

TLDR: Pinstriped keeps meetings on time and members informed so you’re never stuck in Meeting Hell again. And it’s over 90% off right now.

“Hey everybody…we’re going to keep this meeting brief. 15, 20 minutes, tops.”

You’ve heard that line a million times. And you roll your eyes. Because 30, 45, 60 minutes later, you know with absolute assurance that you’ll still be in that godforsaken meeting.

Meetings that go off the rails and soak up your time like a bone-dry sponge are the scourge of any organization. Pinstriped is dedicated to the proposition that if you want a meeting to last only 30 minutes, they are the tool to make that happen.

You can sign on for a lifetime of access to the Pinstriped Meeting Tool’s premium plan for a fraction of its regular price, only $29.99 from TNW Deals.

With Pinstriped, meetings get organized, stay organized and wipe out all those diversions that send other meetings into the weeds. You set up a timed and structured agenda that goes to all your participants, including all your supporting links, like discussion points, files or other supplemental material.

In the meeting, Pinstriped streamlines your proceedings, logging your time and keeping you on schedule while recording action items and other decisions as they happen effortlessly. Once the meeting is over, you’ve got a full rundown with all relevant updates and changes available to send anywhere with a single click.

For the security conscious, Pinstriped used encrypted communications, with all your meeting-related documents stored securely in Amazon S3 servers with API authentication. Get your team up to speed on Pinstriped’s easy-to-use system and you’ll escape Meeting Hell forever.

