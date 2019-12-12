EyeQue VisionCheck® helps you keep tabs on your eye health at home.

TLDR: The EyeQue VisionCheck lets you perform many of the basic eye tests your ophthalmologist runs right in the comfort of your own home. Get it now for $59.99.

Helping us see the world and all its beauty, the human eye is nothing short of a biological marvel, but it’s also incredibly delicate. So, you’d best take care of it if you want to keep seeing the world and all its splendor down the road. While nothing beats a routine trip to the ophthalmologist, there are steps you can take to keep tabs on your eye health right at home, like theEyeQue VisionCheck®.

The VisionCheck® wowed crowds at CES 2019, where it was honored with an Innovation Award — and it’s not hard to see why. This MIT-patented refractometer essentially lets you check your eyes anytime, anywhere, measuring the state of your nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism.

Armed with those personalized test results, you’ll have all the prescription details you need to order glasses online and avoid the trouble and cost of the office visit.

The trailblazing tech has been extensively tested and optimized to return true refraction measurements and your legitimate EyeGlass Number (EGN), the scientific data that eye care pros use to determine your prescription and order your glasses.

Tests take about five minutes to complete and can be shared with friends and family with a EyeQue subscription.

Of course, the EyeQue VisionCheck® is no replacement for the eye doctor, nor does it provide a full eye health exam. But, if you want to keep tabs on your eye health in between visits, it’s likely one of the best tools you can have.

