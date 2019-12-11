Toshl is how 2 million people track their money. Right now, it’s 66% off.

TLDR: Toshl Finance is the personal finance tracking app that allows you to monitor your money virtually automatically. A 3-year plan is now just $39.99.

It’s tough enough keeping your finances on lock when you’re just trying to make sure you don’t overdraw your checkbook. But as you grow up and start factoring in stuff like mortgages, investments, multiple accounts and more, it gets even more complicated keeping your bottom line straight.

Toshl Finance is ready to lift all those financial gymnastics right off your plate. You can start taking full advantage of their complete range of personal finance tools at as much as two-thirds off their regular price, with a 3-year plan on sale for only $39.99 from TNW Deals.

Over 2 million people use Toshl to monitor their spending, with nearly 30,000 pushing Toshl to a sterling four-and-a-half star rating among both App Store and Google Play users.

Toshl works with more than 13,000 banks and other global financial institutions so all your account information is automatically updated in your app. With multiple methods for tracking and categorizing your expenses and purchases, you can set up a solid budget plan for your household and always know exactly where you stand.

That hard data gets translated into Toshl’s array of cool graphs, giving you a visual representation of exactly how money is flowing through your accounts. And you’ll have constant access to your status with Toshl automatically syncing across all iOS and Android devices.

Right now, a 3-year subscription to Toshl Finance, a $120 value, is just a third of that price at only $39.99. Or you can sample Toshl for just a year at only $19.99, a 50 percent savings off the regular price. Get another 15% off with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

