With over 10,000 units sold, score Parallels Desktop and 12 more Mac apps for under $50 today

TLDR: For $48 with promo code “GREENMONDAY20,” your Mac will start 2020 on the right foot with this 13-app package that will have your computer running like a dream.

You take your car into the shop for a tune-up at all the key mileage milestones to help keep it running smoothly. So it stands to reason that at least once a year, it’s also smart to give your Mac a tune-up as well.

With the giant stockpile of app upgrades, protections and uber-features packed into The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Desktop ($48, an over 90 percent savings from TNW Deals with promo code “GREENMONDAY20” at checkout just today), you’ll have your Mac primed to carry you through another trouble-free year of service.

This collection includes a whopping 13 apps, including some major award winners that focus on practically all aspects of your Mac’s performance, from productivity, system resources, security and more.

You’ll get:

Parallels Desktop 15 (a $79.99 value)

PDF Expert (a $79.99 value)

Aurora HDR 2019 (a $99.99 value)

iMazing 2 (a $89.99 value)

xMind 8 Pro (a $129 value)

Banktivity 7 (a $69.99 value)

NetSpot Pro (a $149 value)

Windscribe VPN Pro (a $216 value)

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac (a $69.99 value)

TextExpander (a $49.92 value)

RapidWeaver 8 (a $84.99 value)

Disk Drill PRO (a $89 value)

DeltaWalker Pro (a $59.95 value)

Probably the most impactful addition is Parallels Desktop 15, which makes sure thousands of apps created for Windows will run on your Mac seamlessly.

Of course, that still leaves plenty more to explore, including iMazing 2 to clean up your file transfers, Windscribe VPN Pro to better protect all your online activities, and page builder and image editor aids like RapidWeaver 8 and Aurora HDR.

All of those and eight more wonder apps retail for almost $1,300. Heck, Windscribe alone is a $216 value. But by getting this entire bundle now, the whole collection is less than $4 per app, only $48 only today with promo code “GREENMONDAY20” at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

