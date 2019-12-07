Companies want database experts. This $21 SQL training can make you one.

TLDR: This six-course bootcamp-style deep analysis of SQL will help you master database creation and management as well as get hired for only $21.

If you want a job in tech, then learn the skills that will get you hired. And if you check out the job listing for tech-based employment, you’ll see three little letters appear in listing after listing after listing.

SQL.

In fact, a check of over 25,000 data jobs listed on Indeed found more than 1 in 3 included SQL (Structured Query Language) database management language mastery as the most important skill that prospective employee could offer. Since companies need database proficient workers, be one with the training found in The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle. It’s available now at hundreds off its regular price, down to just $21 right now from TNW Deals. Get another 15% off with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

Across this six-course package, you’ll get all the tools you need to understand, create and management database systems great and small. You’ll get:

Intro to SQLite Databases for Python Programming (a $200 value)

Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server (a $200 value)

Using MySQL Databases with Python (a $200 value)

PostgreSQL Bootcamp: SQL & PostgreSQL Database Masterclass (a $200 value)

REST API Testing Using Python for Beginners (a $200 value)

Oracle SQL: Mastering Oracle SQL Performance Tuning (a $200 value)

Over nearly 20 hours of training, you’ll get to the heart of SQL and MySQL, creating tables, developing basic schemes and learning how to integrate them into your builds.

After you’ve got your basics covered, the training ramps up to carry you through advanced MySQL practices used by top developers everywhere. You’ll get a feel for using the data-friendly Python programming language in tandem with SQL as well as SQLite and even PostgreSQL to better understand queries used for data analysis and visualization.

Each course in the package is a $200 value on its own, so getting the entire collection for just $3.50 each is a steal for anyone with programming aspirations.

Prices are subject to change.