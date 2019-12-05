This portable color matcher is perfect for the designer on your gifting list

TLDR: The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is a visual artist’s dream, instantly identifying any color found virtually anywhere. And right now, it’s $15 off.

From artists and designers to stylists and beyond, color matters. Whether it’s a paint shade, a fabric dye or a swirl on a digital screen, a pro needs the ability to identify the exact hue of an object so it can be matched and reproduced. And when you consider that there are at least nearly 300 shades of green alone, nailing down the particular match you’re looking for is often a lot easier said than done.

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor does with startling precision.

The Nix Mini 2 is about the size of a ping pong ball, but poise it’s all-seeing, all-knowing sensor eye over any surface and the Nix jumps into action.

Whether you’re scanning a painted wall, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric and virtually any surface, the Nix shuffles through its vast color library and matches your sample with its exact RGB, HEX, CMYK and LAB color code.

If you’re painting, the Nix can cross-check against over 100,000 brand name paint shades and find your exact match from paint giants like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, Sherwin Williams and more.

All your colors get cataloged and organized in the Nix app, where you can find all your favorite palettes for easy reference without lugging around bulky swatches or paint samples. Plus, you can use the app to share color ideas with friends or colleagues via email or social media.

The highly durable Nix can clip to a keyring or travel bag and can run over 5,000 scans on a single charge.



