ZapReader can get you reading up to 3 times faster—and it’s over 90% off

TLDR: ZapReader uses proven technology and expert guidance to help boost your reading speed by up to three times, now at over 90 percent off.

If you want to be a pitcher worthy of the majors, anybody can toss you a baseball and a book about how to pitch and tell you to have at it. But if you actually want to be good, you need experts ready to analyze your delivery, break down your mechanics and diagnose strengths and weaknesses to find the right combination for your personal success.

The right teacher is key to learning and mastering any new skill. So ZapReader packages a well-tested program for boosting your reading speed and increasing your information retention with expert-driven guidance to make sure you reach your goal. Right now, the ZapReader Speed-Reading system is over 90 percent off, with a lifetime subscription to their array of services just $39.99 from TNW Deals.

For over a decade, ZapReader has become one of the premier approaches for increasing reading speed, allowing you to process information up to three times faster, save time and generally lead a more productive life.

ZapReader gets you there by presenting you the techniques honed by some of the world’s most respected speed-reading trainers and record holders who write best-selling books and help train Fortune 500 companies in their methodology.

The heart of the ZapReader philosophy is to knock out all those bad reading habits we all picked up as kids. Through scientifically designed exercise, ZapReader addresses how to remove all those bad habits like vocalizing, re-reading and eye muscle fitness automatically, clearing the path for you to double or even triple your current speed.

In addition to ZapReader’s browser-friendly Speed E-Reader to help quicken your pace, you’ll also get access to loads of detailed reports, charting your reading speed and gauging your progress over time. There’s nothing like seeing your improvement in cold, hard stats to help you feel motivated and rewarded by your efforts.

Regularly a $499 training package, you can now get lifetime access to ZapReader’s innovative program at a one-time $39.99 price while this offer lasts. Of course, you can also sample ZapReader on shorter, yet equally cost-conscious plans, including 1-year ($9.99) and 3-year ($19.99) terms. Get additional 15% off with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

