These 5 killer app deals are still at their Cyber Monday price 

TLDR: Don’t let the last of the Cyber Monday price cuts slip by with these five deals still hanging on to their outrageously discounted prices.

Look, we’ve all seen the ads. We know. It’s the season of giving. And sure, giving is great and leaves you with that warm, fuzzy feeling inside. It’s wonderful.

But let’s put all that aside and focus on you for a second. As the last of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals slowly melt away, stop thinking about your kid or your nephew or your gardener for a moment and consider what YOU need.

We found five Cyber Monday deals that are still hanging around at a Cyber Monday price. If you like ‘em…well, it’s the season. Get yourself something nice. You’re worth it.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $23.40 (Orig. $499.99) with promo code: CMSAVE40

With more than 10 million subscribers already (and a top VPN award from PC Mag), KeepSolid is a recognized VPN player. It’s easy to use, full of features and gives you access to an international server network offering full coverage everywhere on up to five devices at once. There are no speed or bandwidth limits and there’s no fear of sensitive data being exposed or geographic restrictions curtailing your movement online. For under $25, it’s essential — and a steal.

The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop – $36 (Orig. $1,267.80) with promo code: CMSAVE40

For pennies on the dollar, this package gives you 13 award-winning apps that will shore up every facet of your Mac operations. From the cornerstone Parallels Desktop 15, which allows Windows apps to run seamlessly in Mac environment, to data transfer (iMazing 2), WiFi optimization (NetSpot Pro), security (Windscribe VPN Pro), and file recovery (Disk Drill Pro), it’ll be like buying a whole new computer. Don’t forget to use code CMSAVE40 for that sweet $36 sale price.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $17.40 (Orig. $346.50) with promo code: CMSAVE40

Got 12 minutes in your day? With 12min, you’ll have full access to a “micro book” library, including hundreds of best-sellers on a host of topics, each distilled into hyper-focused summaries to help you mine the key takeaways in just — yep — 12 minutes. Micro books come in text and audio formats and can be downloaded so you can devour them offline whenever you’ve got a spare quarter hour. Expand your understanding — and right now, save 90 percent off a lifetime subscription.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan – $89.99 (Orig. $3,600)

Cloud backup space is a premium commodity, so when you can score lifetime access to 10TBs of Degoo Premium cloud real estate for under $90, you grab it. Packed with high-speed transfers, automatic backup features and ultra-tight 256-bit AES encryption security, you’ll be able to keep your data safe from potential system and drive failures. And at this price, it’s more space than accounts with Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription – $36 (Orig. $1,199.75) with promo code: CMSAVE40

Want next-level resources to teach you a foreign language for cheap? With a lifetime Mondly subscription, you can take advantage of their premium teaching approach and cutting-edge technology tools to help you learn up to five new languages at your own pace. Mondly offers conversation-based lessons with native speakers using state-of-the-art speech recognition to evaluate your performance. Trust us, this is no high school language lab.

Prices are subject to change.

