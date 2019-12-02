Get Parallels Desktop and 12 other premium Mac apps on sale during this Cyber Monday

TLDR: This collection of 13 award-winning Mac apps, including Parallels Desktop 15, will have your Mac primed for 2020 — and it’s over 90% off.

For children, one of the greatest Christmas feelings is that moment just after the very last present is opened. As they survey their mountain of new games, books, action figures and other gleaming baubles, a sensory overload sets in. With such a treasure trove of goodness spread out before them, where do they even begin?

You can think of The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle ft. Parallels Desktop ($36, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals with promo code: CMSAVE40) as a Mac user’s Cyber Monday. Assembled in this glistening collection are 13 award-winning Mac apps, each targeted at boosting either your productivity, system operations, computer security and more. You’ll be hard pressed to decide which upgrade to dive into first. And in the Cyber Monday spirit, you can take an extra 40% off the already bedrock price with code “CMSAVE40” and snag the entire bundle for $36.

The package of apps include:

Parallels Desktop 15 (a $79.99 value)

PDF Expert (a $79.99 value)

Aurora HDR 2019 (a $99.99 value)

iMazing 2 (a $89.99 value)

xMind 8 Pro (a $129 value)

Banktivity 7 (a $69.99 value)

NetSpot Pro (a $149 value)

Windscribe VPN Pro (a $216 value)

Live Home 3D Pro for Mac (a $69.99 value)

TextExpander (a $49.92 value)

RapidWeaver 8 (a $84.99 value)

Disk Drill PRO (a $89 value)

DeltaWalker Pro (a $59.95 value)

The crown jewel here is Parallels Desktop 15, an app that helps literally thousands of Windows-based apps run on your Mac without fear of system slowdowns or crashes.

From other system admin aides like the data transfer whiz iMazing 2, file recovery tool Disk Drill Pro or synchronization helper Delta Walker Pro to productivity additions like PDF Expert, brainstorming asset XMind 8 Pro or shortcut specialist TextExpander, your Mac will run faster and with more power than ever before.

And that’s before you even unpack the added security and connectivity measures (Windscribe VPN Pro, NetSpot Pro), the photo editor (Aurora HDR), personal finance resource (Banktivity 7) and web builder (RapidWeaver 8) options. Heck, this bundle can even help you give your entire house a makeover (Live Home 3D Pro).

Getting each of these apps separately would cost almost $1,300, but with this limited-time TNW Deal offer, the whole collection is available for $36 when you use the code CMSAVE40 at checkout.

