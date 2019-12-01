Get a jump on Cyber Monday with 10 deals worthy of an early start

TLDR: Check out 10 Cyber Monday bargains that are already available now at savings up to almost 70% off.

As any experienced veteran of the holiday shopping wars will tell you, Black Friday may be legendary…but don’t sleep on Cyber Monday, either.

While the day after Thanksgiving gets all the press, it’s often the stealthy, more understated deals that drop online during the holiday weekend that really get the wallet warrior’s blood pumping.

But why make you wait? Instead, enjoy 10 Cyber Monday deals that we thought were too cool to keep under wraps.

Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer – $144 (Orig. $199.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Save over $50 on perhaps the most advanced method around for learning to play guitar like a rock star. Using the high tech, lightweight, portable Jamstik 7 with its powerful app, it’s a training process that takes all the guesswork out of learning to play. It’s only 18 inches long, but it’s just like playing the real thing.

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods – $32 (Orig. $99.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

If your Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods are all running low, this 5200mAh rechargeable battery has your pick-me-up. Less than 5 inches long, this truly portable charger can swiftly and evenly distribute juice to all three devices simultaneously. And right now, it’s 68 percent off.

Micro Drone 3.0 – Combo Pack – $103.20 (Orig. $215) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Designed for first-person viewing flight, this drone’s camera streams right to your device so it actually feels like you’re in the cockpit. This drone hits speeds up to 45 mph, can do all the flips and trick flying pilots expect and even has a self-stabilizing CPU to keep all that on-board video looking clean.

Copper Cow Coffee Vietnamese Pour Over Coffee Sets – $60 (Orig. $88) with promo code: CMSAVE20

All it takes is 90 seconds and some hot water to have an artisanal cup of brilliantly flavored premium coffee. Brewed with high quality Vietnamese beans and natural ingredients, you’ll get six different holiday-themed flavors to satisfy even the most discerning coffee purists. If you’ve never tried a Vietnamese pour over before, it’s time to right that wrong.

Elecrow Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit – $86.40 (Orig.$108) with promo code: CMSAVE20

This package is everything you need to get started in the DIY computing scene. With an LCD touchscreen, WiFi adapter and, of course, the world-famous Raspberry Pi microcomputer, you’re ready to surf the web, run apps or get started creating a host of super-cool tech projects and gadgets, all for about $85.

GOSPACE SuperCharger – $36 (Orig. $99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

USB, USB-C, even Qi wireless — no matter your device’s power needs, the GOSPACE SuperCharger can help. Charge up to four devices simultaneously off this incredibly flexible, giant 10,000 mAh battery, which also includes variable charging methods as well as interchangeable wall plugs for US, EU, UK and AU-style sockets.

MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal – $76 (Orig. $109.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Save $15 on the stabilizing gimbal that helps make any smartphone video look like a professional Hollywood production. On-board controls put multiple recording modes and shot selections just a button press away. Whether you want panoramic sweeps, smooth zooms or high-energy time-lapses and transitions, this gimbal is an essential tool for any smartphone video auteur.

RemoBell® Black: Wireless Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – $72 (Orig. $149) with promo code: CMSAVE20

You can never be too safe this holiday season, especially if you are away on vacation. The RemoBell Video Doorbell is a perfect smart home addition to keep an extra set of eyes on your home or office even if you are not there. See, hear, and talk to anyone who dings you straight from your smartphone.

xFyro xS2 Waterproof Wireless Earphones – $64 (Orig. $249.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Who says you have to take your earbuds out when you go to the pool? The xFyro xS2’s are 100 percent waterproof. Add in amazing sound, a built-in mic for calling and a carrying tube/power battery for up to 24 hours of use and a price tag almost 75 percent off and this should go to the top of any audiophile’s headphone wishlist.

Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook with Pen Station – $22.40 (Orig. $35.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Here’s something for the compulsive note-taker on your list. Just jot handwritten notes with the Pilot FriXion pen into your Rocketbook and you can instantly upload them to the cloud using your smartphone. And when you fill up the notebook? Just pop it in the microwave to erase your notebook and start again.

